State of Origin and Gold Coast Titans star set to switch allegiance from Australia to England

STATE OF ORIGIN and Gold Coast Titans star AJ Brimson is set to switch his allegiance from Australia to England ahead of Ashes Test Series at the end of the year.

That’s according to News Corp which has claimed that Brimson is eyeing up an England jersey as early as this year – but quite where he will fit remains a mystery.

A fullback or halfback by trade, Shaun Wane is already able to call on the likes of Jack Welsby, George Williams, Mikey Lewis and Harry Smith but 26-year-old Brimson would certainly add more depth in the playmaker positions.

So how can Brimson qualify to play for England? Well, his mother was born in the UK, but things are made difficult by the fact that the playmaker has represented Australia in the Rugby League World Cup 9s tournament in 2019.

That means that Brimson would have to apply to the International Rugby League Federation to switch allegiance from Australia to England given that both countries are classed as tier-one nations.