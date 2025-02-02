Castleford Tigers boss Danny McGuire wary of Bradford Bulls ‘ambush’ in Challenge Cup

CASTLEFORD TIGERS coach Danny McGuire admits that he is wary of the challenge that Bradford Bulls will provide for his team in their Challenge Cup third-round clash at Bartercard Odsal on Sunday (kick-off 1.00pm).

The game has been selected by the BBC to be broadcast online and McGuire, speaking after the Tigers lost 10-16 at home against Hull FC in Joe Westerman’s testimonial game on Saturday, is under no illusions about why there is interest in the game.

“The BBC have picked it, so they think there’s a potential ambush on there,” said McGuire.

We have to be ready for that ambush and ready to fight back. That’s what we’ll do.

“We’re going to get straight in the face again next week with a really tough Challenge Cup game so start thinking about that now.

“That’s how important it is, I’m asking the lads to start thinking about it and preparing for what’s going to be a tough game over there.”

The clash between the ambitious Bulls and the Tigers will be one of 16 Challenge Cup games taking place this weekend from Friday through to Sunday.