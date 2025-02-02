Salford Red Devils takeover expected this week

SALFORD RED DEVILS are expected to confirm that they will be sold to new owners early this week, League Express understands.

The club has recently experienced a financial crisis that saw it ask for an advance of £500,000 from its annual distribution from RL Commercial, while the RFL stated that it would refuse to register players for official matches before the club had reduced its salary cap by £800,000.

But despite the club reportedly receiving offers from other clubs for players like Marc Sneyd, Jack Ormondroyd, Tim Lafai and Nene Macdonald, no sales were completed.

But that didn’t stop Sneyd from publishing a tongue-in-cheek photo of himself sitting alone in the stands at the Salford Community Stadium with his thumb up and the caption: “@salfordreddevilsrlfc squad photo 2025.”

That came after the Red Devils travelled to St Helens a week ago and inflicted a 12-40 defeat on their hosts in their pre-season testimonial game for Saints loose-forward Morgan Knowles.

A week ago Salford released details of their squad numbers with all their stars included, suggesting a high degree of confidence that the negotiations with new investors, which have been carrying on for several weeks, would soon be completed.

They will visit Midlands Hurricanes this Sunday (2.00pm) in Birmingham in the third round of the Challenge Cup and if the deal goes through this week they will be expected to field an almost full-strength side.