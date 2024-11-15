Ex-St Helens player Waqa Blake finds surprise new club

FORMER St Helens player Waqa Blake has found a surprise new club following his release from Saints.

Blake, who spent just one season at the Totally Wicked Stadium, has signed for Bradford Bulls.

The Fiji international crossed for 11 tries in Super League during the 2024 campaign, and amassed over 160 appearances within the NRL, scoring 62 tries for the Eels and Panthers combined.

Head Coach Brian Noble commented on the acquisition of Blake, saying: “Blake is a real strong signing for us, you very rarely get to sign players at Super League level, who’s played 165 games in the NRL and numerous games in the Super League, he will be a real quality addition for our squad and especially our backline.

“We are thankful that he’s signed for the Bulls, as there was plenty of interest from other teams, it indicates that the club is going in the right direction and the Bradford Bulls is still a strong brand.”

Blake himself said: “I’m extremely excited to get started here, the club has plenty of history and that was obviously a factor in signing here, the club is building a strong squad for the Championship and I’m excited to get started and play my part.

“I’m looking forward to meeting all the players, staff and most importantly the Bradford Bulls fans who I cannot wait to play in front of, it’s going to be a great year.”

