England to consider NRLW heritage players after record loss to Australia

ENGLAND coach Stuart Barrow could boost his side with NRLW stars for the 2026 World Cup after his side suffered a 90-4 defeat to the Australian Jillaroos in Las Vegas.

Barrow admitted that his players had been “shocked” by the brilliance of the Jillaroos in their historic Vegas Test, which demonstrated the gap in standards between the NRLW in Australia and the Women’s Super League in the UK.

Barrow had two players in his side who play for NRLW clubs – Georgia Roche and Hollie Mae-Dodd – but both of those players were born in England and began their careers in the Women’s Super League.

Barrow has resisted approaches from heritage players until now, but he admits he might now change his mind.

“I’ve been contacted by several agents regarding heritage players. It’s something I will look at, but we are trying to develop our domestic game as well at the same time,” Barrow said.

“I didn’t say no. I just said it was something we would review before the World Cup.

“We’ll reflect on it after this tournament. We didn’t really know where we were at as a group until we played this opposition.

“We’ve learned some lessons today about what international Rugby League is about at the highest level.”

Barrow would like more English players to play in the NRLW and for England to play Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific nations more regularly.

“Plenty of players could go over there. There’s Georgia Roche, Hollie-Mae Dodd and Paige Travis, who will be joining them this year, so that can only make them better,” he said.