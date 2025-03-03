Ex-Canterbury Bulldogs forward Liam Knight makes immediate Super League move

HULL FC have announced the signing of Liam Knight for the remainder of the 2025 Super League season.

The 30-year-old, who has signed a deal with the Black and Whites until the end of the season, arrived in the United Kingdom last week and has joined up his new Hull FC team mates.

Knight operates primarily as a prop, although he is capable of providing cover at loose forward.

He has made over 150 appearances across the NRL and Reserve grade competitions in Australia.

Knight made his professional Rugby League debut for Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles in 2016, where John Cartwright served as an Assistant Coach at the time.

Having spent a brief spell at Canberra Raiders, where he played alongside Jordan Rapana and Aidan Sezer, Knight moved to South Sydney Rabbitohs for five years.

It was at Souths that Knight spent most of his time in the NRL, and he featured in two Finals series in 2019 and 2020. He scored a try in a 38-24 victory over Parramatta Eels to send the Rabbitohs to a Preliminary Final, where they were just edged by Penrith Panthers.

After life at Souths, he switched to the West of Sydney, moving to Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs. He played 15 times in the New South Wales Cup for their Reserves side last year, scoring twice.

Speaking to hullfc.com, Knight said: “I’m really excited for the opportunity to come and represent such a great club like Hull FC.

“Having previously worked with John Cartwright at another club previously, I have a great deal of respect for him.

“I’m looking forward to playing under him. It’s a big opportunity for me and I’ll be doing my best to contribute for the whole team so that we can have the most successful year possible.”

Hull FC’s Chief Executive, Richie Myler, added: “We’re really pleased to bring Liam to the club and we’re all looking forward to seeing the impact he can have in our pack.

“We identified Liam as a player who could join us and do a good job in the middle of the field, and John Cartwright knows him well having worked together previously at Manly, so that is an added bonus.

“Liam’s a really hard trainer with a great attitude. He’ll be brilliant for the group.”