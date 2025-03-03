London Broncos clarify stadium situation after activating break clause in contract

LONDON BRONCOS have no intention of leaving Wimbledon, insists coach and club driving force Mike Eccles, who remains optimistic over new ownership and investment.

The capital club has activated a break clause in their contract to play at the Cherry Red Records Stadium in the south of the city with the aim of switching to a rolling annual agreement.

But according to Eccles, who along with chief executive Jason Loubser has been running the club since long-time backer David Hughes withdrew after last year’s loss of Super League status under club grading, the move is to provide flexibility for the prospective new owners.

The development was revealed by James Woodroof, managing director of AFC Wimbledon, the League Two football club who own the 9,200-capacity venue which was opened in 2020.

The Broncos moved there in 2022 in what was described as a long-term agreement, and the stadium staged top-flight Rugby League last year.

While the Broncos have played a Challenge Cup tie against Goole at Rosslyn Park Rugby Union Club and 1985 Cup game against Dewsbury at the New River Stadium in Haringey this season, their Championship matches are taking place at Wimbledon.

Woodruff explained at a ‘Meet the Board’ event: “London Broncos are a key commercial partner of ours. It does represent a significant revenue line for this football club. We’ve got a good working relationship with them and long may that continue.

“We will, subject to negotiations, switch to a year-by-year contract, rather than being tied in for a huge period of time, which was the original deal.”

And Eccles said: “With the takeover, it’s a case of when and not if.

“While we want to be at Wimbledon, as the current directors and guardians of the club, Jason and I are not in a position to commit to a long-term agreement.

“This way, the new owning group will have the ability to negotiate a new deal.”