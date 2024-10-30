Penrith Panthers and York Knights strike up unlikely multi-year partnership

Penrith Panthers and York RLFC have announced a three-year partnership aimed at strengthening growth in rugby league.

This collaboration brings together the NRL Premiers and the Championship-contending York Knights, alongside the back-to-back Women’s Super League Champions, York Valkyrie.

This collaboration, formalised through a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), aims to enhance growth in key areas such as youth development, commercial innovation, and international talent pathways for both men’s and women’s rugby league.

Panthers Rugby League CEO Matt Cameron expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: “We are thrilled to collaborate with York RLFC. This partnership will not only foster shared knowledge and resources but also strengthen our commitment to the growth of rugby league at all levels.

“We are also excited about learning from York Valkyrie, the back-to-back Women’s Super League champions, as we strive to elevate the women’s game at Panthers. Their success serves as an inspiration, and we believe that by sharing strategies and insights, we can make an impact on the development of women’s rugby league.”

Panthers Group Chairman Peter Graham added: “We are excited to partner with York RLFC, which embodies our shared commitment to the growth and development of rugby league. By uniting our resources and expertise, we aim to create pathways for both men’s and women’s rugby, enhancing youth development and fostering innovation.”

York RLFC Chairman Clint Goodchild shared his excitement: “Over the past two years we have been fortunate enough to build a relationship with Matt Cameron and his amazing staff. This included two visits to the Panthers facilities and offices. I was humbled that Matt would take the time to give me a tour of their impressive operation. Upon doing so I could see why they have had so much success on and off the field.

“The people in the organisation couldn’t have been more generous with their time. We’ve learnt so much from those experiences and to now have a formal partnership in place I am excited to continue that education and to openly share our vision, experiences, and knowledge.

“The mutual ground that helped bring the two clubs together was our shared philosophy around the importance of community, no club in the world has had more success in developing the sport at a youth and community level then Penrith. To have a blueprint on how that was achieved is exciting as we look to launch our Academy in the near future.”

As rugby league continues to evolve and expand across the Pacific, Europe, and North America, partnerships like this one will play a crucial role in shaping the future of the sport.

With the NRL’s ongoing growth and the upcoming restructure of the Super League in 2025, this collaboration stands as a testament to the shared passion and vision for rugby league’s future.

