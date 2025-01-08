Halifax Panthers link up with Super League side on dual-registration

HALIFAX PANTHERS and St Helens will be new dual-registration partners for the 2025 season.

The Panthers have been linked with Leeds Rhinos previously but will now build new ties with Paul Wellens’ side at The Totally Wicked Stadium.

The partnership will see the Panthers able to utilise members of the Saints squad in our matchday line ups, strengthening our first team while offering playing and development opportunities to St Helens.

Panthers Head Coach Kyle Eastmond commented: “We’re delighted to get this partnership with St Helens over the line. It’s a club that I understand and that I’m clear on the standards they set on performance from the very top of the club and the staff behind the scenes at all levels.”

“I have a really good relationship with Paul (Wellens) and Mike (Rush) from my early days in the game so already have a strong understanding on the standards of performance within the Saints environment. This aligns perfectly with what we’re trying to create and instil here at Halifax so we’re very much looking forward to working closely alongside each other and bringing value and benefitting both sides of the partnership.”

St.Helens Head Coach Paul Wellens continued: “We are really pleased to have reached a dual registration agreement with Halifax Panthers, I am sure that it will allow some of our players the chance to play in some highly competitive matches.”

“The Championship is a competition of high quality, and playing in that division will be a huge benefit to a lot of players within our squad. Those who go and play will represent our club, our values, and standards when on dual registration and we hope they will contribute to what will be a successful year ahead for Halifax.”