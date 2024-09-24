Huddersfield Giants outgoing star Kevin Naiqama linked with new club

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS’ outgoing star Kevin Naiqama has been linked with a move to a new club following his exit from West Yorkshire.

Naiqama will depart the John Smith’s Stadium following 35 appearances in two seasons for the Giants.

And now Newcastle Herald writer Barry Toohey, has revealed that Naiqama is ‘considering’ a deal that would see the centre join the Newcastle Knights on a second-tier deal.

Toohey posted on X: “Not sure what Sione (Mata’utia) is going to do but did hear a whisper Kevin Naiqama, who has been at Huddersfield, was considering a second tier deal to return to the Knights to mentor the young blokes in reggies next year.”

Naiqama is well known to the Knights given the fact that the veteran Fijian international began his NRL career there.

The 35-year-old made just 15 appearances over the course of four seasons before leaving for the Penrith Panthers ahead of the 2014 NRL season.

A move to Wests Tigers in 2015 kickstarted Naiqama’s career, with the centre registering 35 tries in 90 appearances.

Super League St Helens snapped up the 35-year-old ahead of the 2019 season and Naiqama went on to win the Super League Grand Final twice and the Challenge Cup once.

A return to the NRL with the Sydney Roosters followed for 2022 before Naiqama returned to Super League with Huddersfield for 2023 and 2024.

