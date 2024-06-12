Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam reacts to Catalans Dragons’ restriction of away tickets ahead of Super League clash

LEIGH LEOPARDS will be restricted to 1,500 tickets for their away fixture at Catalans Dragons this weekend.

But, Leigh head coach Adrian Lam is determined to put on a show for the horde of supporters making the trip across the Channel to the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening.

With that in mind, the Leopards will be making their trip to France tomorrow – in order to improve rest and recuperation ahead of the fixture.

“We are leaving on Wednesday to make sure we recuperate from the travel. We have got a couple of days in France,” Lam said.

“Travelling is such a long day, it can be a 10 or 12 hour travel from when you set off to when you actually arrive in your room.

“If you do it the same day or the day before then fatigue can set in as well as dehydration so we are making sure it is optimal.

“If we can get there on Wednesday, we can recuperate Thursday before we have our captain’s run on Friday. Most clubs are doing that now.”

The fixture will also be special for another reason as Leigh are set to take 1,500 supporters as the Catalans club restrict the amount of tickets on offer for the Leopards due to such a high number.

“It’s absolutely brilliant and great publicity. On behalf of our fans, what an unbelievable achievement that is we can get that many people over there.

“They have always been great and we love them so much. It’s another reason for us to go there and play well in front of them.

“If we can make it hostile and almost give us home advantage then that would be great.”

