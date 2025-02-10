Attendances for Challenge Cup Third Round as Workington-Leigh and Whitehaven-Warrington record superb numbers

Sheffield Eagles 12-48 Wigan Warriors

1,244 at the Olympic Legacy Park on Friday night

Workington 0-60 Leigh Leopards

3,033 at the Fibrus Community Stadium on Friday afternoon

Goole Vikings 0-82 Wakefield Trinity

2,032 at the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Saturday afternoon

Wests Warriors 0-92 Leeds Rhinos

1,310 at AMT Headingley on Saturday afternoon

Halifax Panthers 0-14 Catalans Dragons

806 at The Shay on Saturday afternoon

Whitehaven 4-44 Warrington Wolves

3,980 at the Ortus REC on Saturday afternoon

Bradford Bulls 18-16 Castleford Tigers

2,946 at Odsal on Sunday afternoon

Hunslet 6-34 Huddersfield Giants

985 at South Leeds Stadium on Sunday afternoon

Midlands Hurricanes 10-46 Salford Red Devils

831 at the Alexander Stadium on Sunday afternoon

Oldham 42-4 Barrow Raiders

1,064 at Boundary Park on Sunday afternoon