Castleford Tigers swoop for Hull FC forward

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have swooped for Hull FC forward Nick Staveley, League Express understands.

The 21-year-old has played just eight games for Hull FC after debuting for the club in 2023, but did play 13 times for Newcastle Thunder in 2023.

League Express understands that Staveley has joined the Tigers on a trial basis after agreeing terms with Hull FC to leave the Super League club.

Castleford have been crying out for new firepower in their forward pack, with head coach Danny McGuire previously revealing that a deal for Salford Red Devils prop Jack Ormondroyd was on the “back-burner”.

The Tigers only currently have George Griffin, Liam Watts, George Lawler and Muizz Mustapha in the front-row.