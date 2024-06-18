Leigh Leopards’ Adrian Lam calls on Super League clubs to stop withdrawing players from international fixtures

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam has called on Super League clubs to stop withdrawing their players from international games.

In recent seasons, a number of high-profile players have been recalled by their respective domestic clubs, leaving England head coach Shaun Wane with numerous selection headaches to contend with.

Lam believes that Super League clubs should let their players be available for international duty rather than withdrawing them at the last minute as England look to take on France next weekend in a mid-season Test.

“The concern for Shaun Wane and England is to ensure that they get their best players playing together than clubs pulling them out for whatever reason,” Lam said.

“I think some clubs have been guilty of taking a player out when they should have been allowed to play.

“The international break is there to ensure the international scene stays alive, it’s not ideal during the season but we get on with it.”

For Lam himself, he feels that the timing of the international fixture isn’t the best, but if everyone is notified early then plans can be put in place.

“I think as long as we know as early as possible, you can manage things to get through it. I’m not sure who will come into consideration for our team this season, if any.

“I think Robbie Mulhern was the only one that was involved last year but he has been injured this time around.”

