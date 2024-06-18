Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet confirms lengthy blow for Jai Field

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet has confirmed that Jai Field will be out for over six weeks.

Field suffered a pulled hamstring in the early stages of Wigan’s 18-8 victory against Warrington Wolves in the Challenge Cup Final almost a fortnight ago.

And now Peet has confirmed that the Australian livewire will be out for six to eight weeks.

“It’ll be around the six to eight week mark for Jai. Because he finished the game at Wembley, I thought it would be two or three weeks,” Peet said.

“Initially I was a bit surprised but I think it shouldn’t go unnoticed or unappreciated how special it was what he did that day because if he has opted out we would have been up against it.

“I was thinking it would be less but it makes me realise how tough he played that but we won’t rush him back.”

