Wakefield Trinity halfback suffers horror ACL rupture

WAKEFIELD TRINITY halfback Myles Lawford will miss the remainder of the 2024 Championship season with a ruptured ACL.

Lawford, who has been waiting in the wings patiently for a spot in Trinity’s first-team, was playing for Wakefield’s reserves in their defeat to Castleford Tigers’ reserves at the weekend.

However, the young halfback suffered the horrendous injury during that fixture and will now miss the rest of the campaign as Wakefield look to gain promotion back to Super League.

