Wigan Warriors fight back to end Hull KR’s winning start in thriller

HULL KR 12 WIGAN WARRIORS 28

DAVID KUZIO, Sewell Group Craven Park, Friday

WIGAN showed just why they are champions with a stunning second-half performance to come from behind and inflict a first defeat of the season on Hull KR.

​The Robins slightly shaded the first half and led 12-6 after clinically taking their chances with two tries from Joe Burgess and Peta Hiku.

But ​Wigan seemed a different side in the second period and after Jake Wardle narrowed the gap, three late tries from Harry Smith, Jai Field and the returning Abbas Miski saw the Warriors home.

This Grand Final rematch was hugely physical from the start and took full advantage of their first attack.

The ball was spread to the left with Oliver Gildart providing the final pass for Burgess to expertly dive over in the corner. Arthur Mourgue converted from the touchline for a 6-0 lead.

Hull KR continued to find gaps on the outside and Burgess went close to grabbing his second but he failed to collect a kick from Jez Litten.

The Warriors hit back with a breakaway try from Zach Eckersley thanks to great thinking from Bevan French, who noticed Michael McIlorum out on the wing after some confusion over a substitution and ran his way before sending Eckersley racing 70 yards to score. Smith converted to make it 6-6.

Wigan enjoyed a bright spell but Rovers soaked up what was thrown at them and then marched downfield with a seven-tackle set to take the lead. The home side kept the ball alive and Tyrone May delayed his pass before sending Hiku over and Mourgue converted.

The Robins thought they had scored their third try when May collected his own kick to touch down, but it was ruled out for a knock-on.

The second half began with a crucial passage of play. Burgess failed to ground the ball after Miski slipped trying to usher the ball out, and in the resulting seven-tackle set Wigan instead struck.

Field took on the line and drew in a defender before sending Wardle through a massive gap to score in the corner.

Smith was off target but the try spurred Wigan on, and they hit the front for the first time in the 67th minute when Smith collected a pass from Kruise Leeming and stepped his way over.

And Wigan ended the game in fine style with two more tries. First the ball came free after Burgess was forced towards touch by Miski, allowing French and Field to combine as the latter raced 40 metres to score.

Then another error from Burgess, fumbling a pass from Arthur Mourgue, was picked up by Tyler Dupree who offloaded for Miski to complete a fine win.​

GAMESTAR: Jai Field was solid at the back and set up a try for Jake Wardle before getting on the scoresheet himself.

GAMEBREAKER: The decision to not award Joe Burgess a second try, with Wigan taking advantage through Jake Wardle scoring in the next set, took the wind out of Hull KR’s sails.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: The way Bevan French noticed that Michael McIlorum was stood on the wing and ran towards him before offloading for Zach Eckersley to race away and score.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Jai Field (Wigan)

2 pts Sauaso Sue (Hull KR)

1 pt Abbas Miski (Wigan)

MATCHFACTS

HULL KR

35 Arthur Mourgue

2 Tom Davies

3 Peta Hiku

4 Oliver Gildart

5 Joe Burgess

9 Jez Litten

7 Tyrone May

8 Sauaso Sue

14 Michael McIlorum

10 Jared Waerea-Hargreaves

11 Dean Hadley

20 Kelepi Tanginoa

13 Elliot Minchella

Subs (all used)

15 Sam Luckley

16 Jai Whitbread

18 Jack Broadbent

21 Jack Brown

18th man (not used)

24 Eribe Doro

Also in 21-man squad

12 James Batchelor

19 Danny Richardson

36 Noah Booth

Tries: Burgess (8), Hiku (30)

Goals: Mourgue 2/2

WARRIORS

1 Jai Field

2 Abbas Miski

22 Zach Eckersley

4 Jake Wardle

5 Liam Marshall

6 Bevan French

7 Harry Smith

16 Liam Byrne

17 Kruise Leeming

21 Sam Walters

11 Junior Nsemba

12 Liam Farrell

13 Kaide Ellis

Subs (all used)

9 Brad O’Neill

15 Patrick Mago

19 Tyler Dupree

20 Harvie Hill

18th man (not used)

24 Jack Farrimond

Also in 21-man squad

23 Tom Forber

26 Jacob Douglas

27 Harvey Makin

Tries: Eckersley (20), Wardle (46), Smith (67), Field (72), Miski (77)

Goals: Smith 4/5

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-0, 12-6; 12-10, 12-16, 12-22, 12-28

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Hull KR: Sauaso Sue; Warriors: Jai Field

Penalty count: 5-2

Half-time: 12-6

Referee: Jack Smith