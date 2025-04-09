Paul Wellens addresses Deon Cross link and likelihood of St Helens signing before Friday’s game

ST HELENS coach Paul Wellens says the club are unlikely to make a signing before Friday’s game against Wakefield Trinity.

Wellens has only named a 20-man squad for the Super League clash, prompting speculation of an immediate addition amid reports from All Out Rugby League that they have approached crisis club Salford Red Devils for Deon Cross.

Cross can play at winger or centre, where Saints currently have major injury problems with Mark Percival joining Konrad Hurrell on the sidelines.

Asked about interest in Cross, Wellens said: “We’re always looking at where we can improve our squad.

“Deon is a good player, he’s someone we’ve known for a long time and he’s a St Helens lad, but at this stage there’s nothing to say.”

On only naming a squad below full complement, Wellens added: “It’s pretty much where we’re at, squad health wise, at this moment in time.

“It’s a strong squad nonetheless, we’re happy with the squad we’ve named and we’re looking forward to the game.

“(Adding a player) doesn’t seem likely at this moment in time. The 20-man squad we’ve got is the 20-man squad and I’m happy with that.”

It would leave St Helens short of centres again, with youngster Harry Robertson – set to return following a head injury – the most recognised in the position.

“Harry Robertson is likely to come back, then we have to come up with a plan around how we adjust to the other centre spot,” said Wellens.

“I think Matty Whitley has been doing a really good job there in difficult circumstances.

“I understand as a coach it’s not ideal, I’d much prefer to play wingers on the wing and centres at centre. But sometimes you’re faced with different challenges and you have to be adaptable.”