In-form Leeds Rhinos forward signs contract extension

LEEDS RHINOS back-rower James McDonnell has signed a one-year contract extension with the club.

McDonnell was set to be out of contract at the end of the season but the former Wigan Warriors man will now remain at AMT Headingley for 2026.

Leeds coach Brad Arthur said: “I think James has been defensively very strong for us.

“His team-mates recognise his defensive principles and efforts and it was nice to seem him get the rewards for that hard work with four tries last week over at Salford.

“He has got a bright future and I look forward to seeing him continue to develop over this season.”

McDonnell said: “It’s been a good start to the year, and I’m looking forward to staying longer now.”