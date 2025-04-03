Luke Robinson’s direct message to Huddersfield Giants players amid losing run and injury ‘curse’

LUKE ROBINSON has called on Huddersfield Giants’ players to get their own performances right as the team strive for a first win of the season.

Huddersfield are the only side yet to get off the mark in Super League having lost their opening six matches.

Following a break for the Challenge Cup, from which they were eliminated in round four, the Giants return when they host Catalans on Sunday, April 13.

Head coach Robinson does not expect much respite on the injury front, although forwards Joe Greenwood (knee) and George King (ankle) are close to returning.

Spine players Adam Clune, Zac Woolford and Niall Evalds are out long-term and their absences are having a profound impact.

“We’ve got a lot of our key personnel sat on the sidelines, but that’s an excuse,” said Robinson.

“We’ve got to find a way of managing games and scrapping a win any which way.

“A lot of individuals are coming in afterwards and putting their hand up. They’re a really good group, they’re attached to the Giants and they are working extremely hard.

“We just need to individually get it right. Once we start putting individual performances together we can start to put in a collective performance.

“If we can do that before some of the injured lads come back, we’ll be even better for it.”

Robinson said that Huddersfield’s injury luck was the worst he has known in his career as a player or coach, and revealed that it had even extended to a trialist, former Warrington Wolves hooker Aidan Doolan.

“I’ve never experienced it in my career. We’ve had tricky patches but never something as significant as this with so many of the starting 13 (out),” he added.

“It probably sums it up for us that we had a young hooker, Aidan Doolan, for a trial period. He trained for a week with us and broke his metacarpal in his finger.

“He’s got the Huddersfield Giants curse and he’ll be out four or five weeks.

“We are constantly looking as a high-performance staff at what we’re doing in training and what we can do different.

“There are certain little things we thing can help in certain aspects, but when it comes to things like Niall breaking his metatarsal and now knowing how he did it, it’s very hard to fathom.

“It’s freakish stuff at the moment. I’m not sure what I’ve done in a previous life!”