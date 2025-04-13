Huddersfield Giants suffer more injury woe in defeat to Catalans Dragons

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS 18 CATALANS DRAGONS 38

ROB WALLACE, John Smith’s Stadium, Sunday

CATALANS secured their third Super League victory of the season with a six-try success over still-winless Huddersfield.

The Giants continue to rue an injury list that appears to grow week-on-week, with further injuries picked up throughout this game.

Fenton Rogers left the field with an ankle issue just five minutes in to heap pressure on their pack, while hooker Bill Leyland – only signed on loan from Hull KR earlier in the week and one of two Huddersfield debutants alongside Connor Carr – failed a head-injury assessment in the second half.

Young winger Léo Darrélator enjoyed a happier debut for their opponents, scoring late in the first half to establish a lead which Catalans would not relinquish.

While Huddersfield coach Luke Robinson moved fullback Jacob Gagai to the halves following Tui Lolohea’s injury, Catalans were missing the experience of Sam Tomkins, Nick Cotric and Elliott Whitehead who all dropped out of the team.

They still had more than enough to win this contest, although they conceded the first points in the 17th minute. Smart play from Aidan McGowan saw him catch the ball under his own posts and break downfield, while another good run from Sam Halsall gave the field position for Gagai to break three attempted tackles and touch down to the left of the posts.

Liam Sutcliffe added the conversion to give the hosts a 6-0 lead but Catalans responded four minutes as a smart kick from Luke Keary saw Tariq Sims collect unopposed to the left of the posts and Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet added the conversion.

Then great build-up play from Théo Fages and Keary set up space for Darrelator to step inside and score his first Super League try.

Whilst in the act of scoring, Sam Hewitt kicked the young Dragon and Liam Moore awarded a penalty in front of the posts after the missed conversion and sent Hewitt to the sin bin.

Asispuro-Bichet added not only that penalty, but another three minutes later to take the half-time score to 6-14.

The visitors hit a golden patch as they extended their lead immediately after half-time when Julian Bousquet plucked Fages’ high kick out of the air to touch down.

Oliver Partington then sent Bayley Sironen racing away down the middle to score four minutes later close to the posts, and two more Aispuro-Bichet conversions gave the Dragons a 20-point lead.

Jake Bibby did give the Giants some hope in the 51st minute, a wide pass from Gagai and a smart grubber from George Flanagan to the in-goal area seeing him score down the right edge as Sutcliffe added the conversion to bring the score to 12-26.

But Catalans restored their strong advantage with the ball being kept alive by Fages, Reimis Smith, Darrelator and Keary before the latter provided for Paul Séguier.

With 13 minutes remaining, the Giants added their third try of the game, Halsall collecting Flanagan’s chip to the corner and touching down in the right corner.

As time ran down, Tevita Pangai Jr charged over to score to the left and give the visitors’ the final word.

GAMESTAR: Oliver Partington was solid in defence and showed great hands in attack.

GAMEBREAKER: Two tries in four minutes immediately after half-time saw the Dragons race into an unassailable 20-point lead.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Aidan McGowan’s catch and break downfield in the build-up to Jacob Gagai’s try was electric.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Oliver Partington (Catalans)

2 pts George Flanagan (Huddersfield)

1 pt Bayley Sironen (Catalans)

MATCHFACTS

GIANTS

24 Aidan McGowan

28 Connor Carr (D)

4 Liam Sutcliffe

3 Jake Bibby

5 Sam Halsall

1 Jacob Gagai

29 George Flanagan

18 Fenton Rogers

14 Ashton Golding

10 Thomas Burgess

17 Joe Greenwood

12 Sam Hewitt

21 Leroy Cudjoe

Subs (all used)

21 Bill Leyland (D)

23 Taane Milne

30 Jack Bibby

25 Jack Billington

18th man (not used)

19 Thomas Deakin

Also in 21-man squad

20 Elliot Wallis

– Max Merta

– Jacob Algar

Tries: Gagai (17), Jake Bibby (51), Halsall (67)

Goals: Sutcliffe 3/3

Sin bin: Hewitt (34) – kicking

DRAGONS

26 Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet

2 Tommy Makinson

3 Arthur Romano

4 Reimis Smith

29 Léo Darrélator (D)

6 Luke Keary

21 Théo Fages

8 Tevita Pangai Jr

14 Alrix Da Costa

9 Ben Garcia

11 Tariq Sims

17 Bayley Sironen

13 Oliver Partington

Subs (all used)

10 Julian Bousquet

15 Tevita Satae

19 Paul Séguier

23 Matthieu Laguerre

18th man (not used)

18 César Rougé

Also in 21-man squad

20 Jordan Dezaria

22 Fouad Yaha

24 Franck Maria

Tries: Sims (21), Darrélator (33), Bousquet (41), Sironen (45), Séguier (58), Pangai Jr (78)

Goals: Aispuro-Bichet 7/8

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-6, 6-10, 6-12, 6-14; 6-20, 6-26, 12-26, 12-32, 18-32, 18-38

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Giants: George Flanagan; Dragons: Oliver Partington

Penalty count: 6-9

Half-time: 6-14

Referee: Liam Moore

Attendance: 3,638