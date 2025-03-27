Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur addresses Morgan Gannon exit rumour

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Brad Arthur is confident that Morgan Gannon will snub any offer from the NRL to extend his stay at Headingley.

Reports in The Daily Telegraph surfaced overnight that the New Zealand Warriors had offered the 21-year-old a three-year deal to leave his hometown club for the NRL.

But, after impressing in the early rounds of the 2025 Super League season, Arthur believes Gannon will stay.

“He’s contracted this year, and Bleasy is working with his management to extend his deal,” Arthur said. “I know he loves the club and he appreciates what the club have done for him, all the indicators are he wants to continue to play here.”

“I’m pretty comfortable with where he’s at. I’d expect him to be playing for Leeds next year, but until it’s sorted, the decision is yet to be made.”

Though Arthur is confident Gannon will be at Leeds in 2026, he does admit that the 21-year-old probably has NRL dreams.

“He probably does have aspirations to play in the NRL some day,” Arthur continued.

But that might be further down the track. I’d expect him to be excited by that interest, but he’s a pretty level-headed kid.

“He knows that in his development he’s still a long way off where he could get to in the future.”