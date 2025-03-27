Leeds Rhinos forward Morgan Gannon subject to three-year contract offer from NRL side

LEEDS RHINOS forward Morgan Gannon has been offered a three-year contract with NRL side, New Zealand Warriors.

That’s according to The Daily Telegraph, which has reported that the 21-year-old also has a whole host of Super League suitors.

The Warriors are looking to secure a replacement for Dylan Walker, who has recently made the move to Parramatta Eels.

Gannon is in the final year of his contract with the Rhinos, but missed the entire 2024 Super League season after suffering a concussion in February last year.

Despite his young age, the back-rower already has over 50 appearances in Super League to his name.