NRL chasing $20 million global TV deal for 2026 Rugby League World Cup with four interested broadcasters

THE NRL is chasing a $20 million global TV deal for the 2026 Rugby League World Cup, with four broadcasters interested in taking on the mantle.

That’s according to The Daily Telegraph, which has reported that Channel 9, Channel 7, DAZN and Amazon Prime are all in the running to bid for the rights of next year’s tournament.

With the tournament set to play out in October and November, it fills the gap left between the NRL Grand Final and the start of the cricket season.

And it is that availability which is interesting broadcasters with the chance for high ratings and lucrative advertising driving potential revenue.

Whilst Channel 7, Channel 9 and DAZN (through Foxtel and Nine Entertainment) have a history of showing rugby league, Amazon Prime has never been near the sport before.

NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo told The Daily Telegraph: “The World Cup in 2026 will be the best in its 70-year history.

“The growth of international rugby league has been extraordinary and proves the strong appetite for the game on a global stage.”