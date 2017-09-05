Amor axed from Saints squad

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

St Helens forward Kyle Amor has been left out of the St Helens squad for their crucial Super 8s clash with Wakefield.

The prop is a notable absentee from Saints’ squad, with young halfback Danny Richardson taking his place.

Amor has missed just two games for Saints this year, making 26 appearances, but will not feature in a game that has Saints’ top four hopes in the balance.

Meanwhile, Wakefield have named an entirely unnamed 19-man squad for the visit of Saints, meaning Tyler Randell is in line to make his home debut after scoring twice in the club’s victory at Salford.

Wakefield: Annakin, Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Caton-Brown, England, Fifita, Finn, Grix, Hadley, Hasson, Hirst, Huby, Jones-Bishop, Kirmond, Lyne, Miller, Randell, Tupou,

St Helens: Barba, Douglas, Fages, Grace, Knowles, Lees, Lomax, Makinson, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Morgan, Percival, Peyroux, Richardson, Roby, Smith, Taia, Thompson, Walmsley, Wilkin