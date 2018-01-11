Betfred become title partner of Championship and League 1

22 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Betfred have expanded their association with Rugby League after becoming the title partner of Championship and League 1.

The bookmaking giants have agreed a two-year sponsorship of the two divisions, meaning they will sponsor all three professional tiers of the sport until the end of the 2019 season.

Betfred became the sponsors of Super League last year, and had previously praised their relationship with the RFL.

Acting Rugby Football League Chief Executive, Ralph Rimmer, said: “We are delighted that Betfred have extended their involvement in the sport to the Championship and League 1. Betfred’s first year involved in the Super League was an unquestionable success and I am certain that they will bring the passion and enthusiasm to their extended sponsorship.

“The Championship and League 1 provide great entertainment and are an integral part of the game and the fact that Betfred have extended their sponsorship to these tiers of the sport demonstrates the value they see in being involved in Rugby League. The Betfred Championship is now one of the most geographically diverse competitions in the world including teams from Toronto, Toulouse and London and with this new deal I am certain both competitions will go from strength to strength.”

The partnership will see brand exposure for Betfred via in-stadia perimeter at all Championship and League 1 clubs as well as at the Summer Bash in May.

Speaking about the partnership, Betfred boss Fred Done, said: “Our first year as title sponsors of Super League was both a very successful and satisfying one for me and I had no hesitation in agreeing to extend our sponsorship to the Championship and League 1.”