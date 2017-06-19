Challenge Cup semi-finals heading to Doncaster and Warrington

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium and Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium will host the two semi-finals of this season’s Ladbroke’s Challenge Cup.

Hull’s quest for a second successive Wembley appearance will see them take on the Rhinos in Doncaster on Saturday, July 29th, while Wigan will play Salford at the Halliwell Jones Stadium a day later.

Hull defeated Super League leaders Castleford on Sunday to advance to the last four, while Leeds comfortably dispatched of Featherstone on Friday.

The other clash will see the Red Devils, who progressed to the last four on Thursday via victory over Wakefield, while Wigan defeated Warrington.