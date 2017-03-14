Five potential destinations for Wakefield

50 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wakefield chairman Michael Carter confirmed that Wakefield will leave Belle Vue at the end of the year due to a lack of improvements made to the stadium.

Here are five potential locations Trinity could appear in next season if they are forced to leave their own city.

1. The Big Fellas Stadium (Featherstone)

The home of Featherstone Rovers is an inevitable inclusion on this list due to the Championship club’s announcement they had approached their local rivals about playing at their ground next year.

Geographically, going to The Big Fellas Stadium would be an obvious choice, while it would also be more than accommodating to most of Wakefield’s needs.

Featherstone are also keen to have them on board, which can only be a good thing.

2. Odsal (Bradford)

The other obvious relocation would see Wakefield commute 19 miles from their current stadium.

Why is it obvious? Because the lease to the ground is owned by the RFL, and if anyone was going to help them out, you’d expect it to be the governing body.

Financially, having an extra club using the facility would surely be a good thing, while it would again meet the standards Wakefield require.

3. The Tetley’s Stadium (Dewsbury)

Carter has openly discussed the prospect of ground sharing with the Championship club in the past, making this a realistic proposition.

Discussions between the two clubs took place last year about a potential ground share, and with the prospect of a Belle Vue exit more real than ever, the move to Dewsbury could very well be back on.

4. The Mend-A-Hose Jungle (Castleford)

They might be fierce rivals, but could they forge an unlikely partnership next season?

Castleford will almost certainly spend 2018 at their current home, before moving to the new Five Towns Stadium the year after.

As a result, Wakefield could make The Jungle their ‘home’ next year, as the sport says farewell to one of its iconic grounds.

5. Oakwell (Barnsley)

The home of Championship football club Barnsley FC has only once hosted a Super League match.

That was in a game between Wakefield and St Helens in 1999 after Trinity had just been promoted to Super League.

It seems like a long shot, but the club has played there before – why not again?