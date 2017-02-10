Gigot suspended by French anti-doping department

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Catalans Dragons have revealed that Tony Gigot has been suspended by the French anti-doping department, despite producing a negative test.

The French side have been notified that the fullback has been suspended following an “inappropriate” exchange with the representative from the FFR XIII anti-doing Department.

The test took place while Gigot was on France’s training camp at Le Barcarès on October 5 of last year.

It is alleged that Gigot was involved in an incident, however the Dragons claim that several witnesses were able to confirm Gigot had acted appropriately.

The club has confirmed that it will appeal the decision.

Club CEO Christophe Jouffret said: “We are stunned by this sanction for a controlled player whose results are negative. We will do our best to support our player and to help him to come back in the team as soon as possible.”