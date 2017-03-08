Huddersfield Giants’ Academy sides to retire Ronan Costello’s #13 shirt

20 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Huddersfield Giants have confirmed that their two Academy sides have retired the number 13 shirt for the next two seasons in order to pay tribute to team-mate Ronan Costello, who passed away last year.

Costello tragically passed away last June after suffering an injury during a Giants Academy fixture against Salford.

And now Huddersfield have confirmed that players from both of their Academy teams have requested that the number 13 shirt not be worn for the next two years, as well as requesting that every shirt has the #RC13 and Costello 13 logos that have been worn on shirts already this season.

In a statement, the Giants said that it was a “fantastic gesture from the young players at our club”.

Giants Player Welfare Manager Andy Jordan commented: “As a group of staff we are immensely proud that the group of players requested this tribute to the life of Ronan. It is something we are fully behind and it gives us the opportunity to continue to celebrate Ronan’s life and it goes without saying that we think of Ronan each and every day.”

Giants Player Performance Manager, Steve Hardisty, will be running the London Marathon in April, while raising funds for the Headway Charity. There will be a bucket collection at our home game against Leeds Rhinos for the collection and Hardisty’s JustGiving page can be found here: www.justgiving.com/Ronan13