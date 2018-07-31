Jodie Broughton ruled out for the season

Catalans will be without winger Jodie Broughton for the rest of the season after sustaining a dreaded ACL injury.

The speedster picked up the injury in the Dragons’ defeat to Wigan on Friday and Steve McNamara confirmed it has not only ended his year but will likely keep him out for the start of 2019.

It comes as another cruel blow to Steve McNamara before Sunday’s Challenge Cup semi-final clash with Saints, with Greg Bird set to be unavailable after being charged by the Match Review Panel, although the Dragons will appeal.

“He suffered a cruciate ligament injury,” McNamara said.

“It’s the worst type of injury you can have so unfortunately for us he’ll not only miss the rest of this season but the start of next season also.”

The former Huddersfield and Salford winger has scored 12 tries in 15 appearances for the Dragons this season.

When asked about Bird’s charge, McNamara said: “I can’t really comment on that. It’s still to be heard tonight so until we’ve got the decision on that we’ll not be making comment until after that.”