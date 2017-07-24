Keiron Cunningham linked with Widnes role

86 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Keiron Cunningham has been linked with a sensational return to Rugby League… with Widnes.

League Express reports Cunningham has put his name forward to replaced outgoing Vikings assistant Brett Hodgson once he leaves the club to take up a role with Wests Tigers.

The 40-year-old is out of a job after being removed from his role as head coach at St Helens.

