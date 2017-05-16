POLL: Who should be England’s hooker for the World Cup?

10 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

With the World Cup getting ever nearer, the time has come for players across both Super League and the NRL to stake their claim for a plane ticket later this year.

Of all the positions in the England squad, the battle for the number nine jersey appears to be one of the most fierce.

Most recently, Josh Hodgson and Daryl Clark have been battling it out for the jersey, while Danny Houghton was admitted into the Elite Performance Squad at the start of the year.

Bennett has shown that he is happy to play with either one or two hookers during his spell as England chief. In the Four Nations he rotated Hodgson and Clark, while Canberra hooker Hodgson operated alone against Samoa.

But who should be the number one pick? Although the aforementioned trio will inevitably be in the mix, the emergence of new candidates gives Bennett a real selection headache.

Look no further than Paul McShane, as an example. McShane, the Castleford hooker, has been in exceptional form throughout the 2017 season and played a pivotal role in the Tigers’ success.

Importantly, he seems to get the best out of Luke Gale as well, which could be so important in England’s World Cup hopes later this year.

Although he isn’t proven at international level, should his performances remain at their current level, Bennett would surely be keen to try him out.

Then there is Michael McIlorum, the Wigan number nine who has recently returned from a long-term injury.

He admitted to League Express this week that he’s unsure what the World Cup will bring for him personally, but would be eligible to play for England.

Who do you think should be Bennett’s number one choice? Have we not mentioned someone we should have? Cast your vote below, and let us know on Twitter.

Who should be Bennett's number one pick for the World Cup? Josh Hodgson

Daryl Clark

Danny Houghton

Paul McShane

Michael McIlorum

