Saints confirm signing of Bradford star James Bentley

St Helens have confirmed the signing of Bradford Bulls back-row James Bentley on a three-year deal.

Bentley, 20, was one of the most sought-after players in England, with the majority of Super League clubs understood to be interested in his services.

But as was first reported in League Express last month, Saints have won the race to land the Bulls ace, who has been a standout star in their relegation campaign, scoring 15 tries in 22 appearances.

“James is a quality young player and we are pleased to bring him to the club,” Saints Head coach Justin Holbrook said.

“He’s powerful, strong and is consistent in his performances week in week out.

“He knows he has a lot of improvement in him too and he’s looking forward to developing in our system.”