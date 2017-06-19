St Helens to appeal Ben Barba ban

139 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

St Helens Chairman Eamonn McManus has confirmed that he is determined to overturn the twelve-game suspension that the RFL insists his marquee player has to serve before playing in Super League.

The suspension was imposed by the NRL in the close season after last season’s Grand Final, when Barba, who was then a player with the Premiership winning Cronulla Sharks, tested positive for cocaine.

But speaking to League Express, McManus confirmed the club will appeal the ban imposed.

“We are appealing against the decision of the RFL to transfer the twelve-game ban to Super League,” McManus told League Express.

“We think there are no grounds to do this. The NRL itself stated that he would serve twelve matches when he returns to the NRL. That was formally stated by them.

“Most importantly, if that offence had been committed in this country, then there would have been no ban. For out-of-season illicit non-performance-enhancing drugs, there is no ban.”

