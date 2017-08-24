Swinton’s future safe despite latest winding-up petition, insists club CEO

13 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Swinton Lions CEO Stephen Wild insists the club’s future is secure despite being issued another winding-up petition.

The Championship club received notice of the petition earlier this week after being unable to clear off the entirety of the debt hanging over the club.

It is the seventh occasion the club has been issued a winding-up petition in just over 12 months, with the club’s hierarchy still getting to grips with the financial difficulties that came to a head earlier this year.

However, Wild has reassured fans the club will have the funds to settle the issue with HMRC next week, and after they clear the latest issue, the club will be a stronger financial footing that will ensure they don’t encounter similar issues in the future.

“It was something we were expecting,” Wild told TotalRL.

“It’s an overhang from the original financial predicament we found ourselves in. We weren’t fully able to clear the HMRC debts last month so we were expecting this.

“But we do have funds coming in which will deal with it, in full, over the next couple of days.

“It’s not something we’re overly concerned about. We’d obviously rather not had it and had the funds in prior to HMRC having to issue the petition, but we do have the funds coming in and once that’s done we’ll be totally up to date with HMRC and don’t envisage any problems moving forward.”

In July, the club managed to raise funds of around £50,000 to clear a different winding-up order brought about over unpaid tax.

However, the Lions’ hierarchy admitted another £50,000 sum was needed to ensure the club can keep going until the end of the season, although it’s believed the club is well on its way to achieving that.

On the field, the Lions are fighting for Championship survival and are currently 10th in the Championship, above Oldham on points difference with four games remaining.

They travel to the in-form Dewsbury Rams on Monday.