Three players charged by the RFL

Castleford’s Oliver Holmes faces a lengthy suspension after being handed a Grade D dangerous throw charge.

The Tigers forward was cited for an incident in Sunday’s victory over Salford Red Devils and was deemed necessary of further punishment by the RFL.

The case will be heard on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Widnes’ Wellington Albert and Catalans’ Jason Baitieri have been handed two-match penalty notices following Grade B dangerous contact charges.

Albert was sent off for a tackle on Jermaine McGillvary, but coach Denis Betts defended the PNG after the game.

Both players have until 11 AM on Tuesday to appeal.