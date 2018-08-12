Toronto grind out Halifax win

Toronto Wolfpack started their Qualifiers campaign with a victory after overcoming a gutsy Halifax side 14-0.

A cagey first half ended with the Wolfpack 6-0 ahead after Andy Ackers’ try, though Toronto suffered injury concerns to Matty Russell and Liam Kay, the latter of whom is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Halifax had plenty of opportunities in the second half but lacked composure and conviction. Gareth O’Brien kicked Fax further behind with a penalty goal before Andrew Dixon’s late try sealed the game for Paul Rowley’s side.

Halifax: Moss; Saltonstall, Tyrer, Heaton, Sharp; Murrell, Johnston; Maher, Kaye, Fairbank, Grady, Butler, Barber. Subs Wood, Moore, Morris, Baldwinson.

Toronto: O’Brien; Russell, Stanley, Wheeler, Kay; McCrone, Wallace; Sims, Beswick, Lussick, Dixon, Paterson, Emmitt. Subs: Buchanan, Bussey, Ackers, Sidlow.

Tries Ackers, Dixon. Goals O’Brien 3.