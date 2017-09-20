Wakefield Trinity announce signing of Justin Horo

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wakefield Trinity have announced the signing of Justin Horo from Catalans Dragons on a two-year deal.

Horo will join Trinity in pre-season ahead of the 2018 season after signing his two-year deal with the club.

The second-rower has experience of playing in the Super League after joining Catalans Dragons back in 2016 on a two-year deal and has made 42 appearances.

Horo, speaking to the club’s official website, said: “Firstly I would like to start by saying that I am extremely excited to be joining the club for the next few years. I made my decision to join the club based on the interest from Chris (Chester) and the direction he sees for the club which have showed in the results on the field and the re signing of players at the club already.

“One of the players being Jacob Miller who I spoke to before making my decision and he couldn’t speak highly enough of everyone involved. I cannot wait to join the squad next year and go after a trophy or two.”

Head coach Chris Chester added: “I am delighted that we have been able to secure the services of Justin Horo on a two year deal. He will add real quality to the pack and provide competition in the back row alongside Kirmond, Ashurst and Batchelor.

“Justin has a wealth of experience and it shows a signing of intent by the club, after speaking to Justin, I am aware of how much he is excited to join us and I am looking forward to working with him over the next couple of seasons.”