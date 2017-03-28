Wane hints at Castleford return for McIlorum, but Tomkins suffers another injury setback

11 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Shaun Wane has confirmed that Michael McIlorum could make his return from injury in next week’s mouthwatering contest with Castleford.

The 29-year-old hooker has missed over a year of action after breaking and dislocating an ankle in last year’s World Club Series clash with Brisbane Broncos.

Previously, it had been suggested that a more likely return date for the long-serving Warrior would be their Good Friday showdown with St Helens. However, Wane hinted that he has a chance of returning to action when they take to the field against Castleford in their top of the table clash.

“It could be St Helens, it could be Cas,” Wane told TotalRL.

“It was an awkward injury what he had, it was a shocker. But it will be great to have him back.

“He’s training well. It’s been funny because the physios are saying to him he can’t run and can’t train today, but he won’t have it, he’s stubborn and the only one person he’ll listen to is me. He’s arguing with the physios saying he’ll be training with the first team. I’ve been getting him in and saying ‘listen Mickey’ and looking at him with a stern face, even though I admire him for trying to train, and put him straight. But he walks out sulking and won’t speak to me for a day.

“If I said to him to go for Friday he would genuinely play. If it’s a week after St Helens I’m not stressed out. I’ve been without him for so long I’m not going to rush him back.”

However, Sam Tomkins return from injury has hit another setback, with the former England fullback looking at another number of weeks on the sidelines.

The 28-year-old’s return to running was unsuccessful, which has prompted the club’s medical staff to return to the drawing board as his foot injury continues to cause problems.

“It’s dragged on longer than expected” Wane said.

“He tried to run with this plate but he’s still struggling, so we’re debating taking that plate out. We’re having a chat with the specialists. If that happens then six to eight weeks (until he returns).

“He just wants to play, I feel sorry for him. I was really gutted for him when he was struggling to run with it, I could see how down he was.”