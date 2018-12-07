Yorkshire Cup returns for 2019

Championship and League 1 clubs have outlined their plans to resurrect the Yorkshire Cup.

Eight clubs from Championship, League 1 and the amateur game will take part in a pre-season knockout tournament to determine the champions of the county.

Batley, Bradford, Dewsbury, Featherstone, Halifax and York will take six of the spots, and they’ll be joined by League 1 side Hunslet and their neighbours, the NCL Champions Hunslet Club Parkside.

The clubs will share all gate receipts throughout the event, which will take place over three weekends.

The event will commence on the weekend of January 5th/6th with two doubleheaders. The semi-finals will take place a week later with the final to be staged on Sunday, January 20.

Clubs that lose in the first round will still remain in the competition, playing in a plate event. All eight clubs will play three games.

ROUND 1

Saturday, January 5th – Tetley’s Stadium

York v Hunslet Club Parkside

Dewsbury v Featherstone

Sunday, January 6th – Odsal Stadium

Batley v Hunslet

Bradford v Halifax