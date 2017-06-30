Castleford take London youngster on trial

7 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Castleford Tigers have taken former London youngster Callum Bustin on trial.

The 20-year-old was released by the Broncos earlier this week and has linked up with the Betfred Super League leaders in an attempt to land a contract.

Bustin is predominantly a centre and made two appearances for the Broncos, while he has played 12 times for their League 1 neighbours, London Skolars, this year.