Catalans Dragons hunting Sam Tomkins coup

Catalans Dragons are increasingly intent on a major coup for the 2019 season after setting their sights on Wigan and England star Sam Tomkins, TotalRL understands.

The 29-year-old signed a four-year contract with Wigan upon his return to Super League at the start of the 2016 season, meaning 2019 would be the final year of the deal the Warriors announced in the summer of 2015.

However, TotalRL has learned that Tomkins’ deal actually includes an option for the fourth year in Wigan’s favour, leaving open the possibility of the England international leaving the club for free at the end of this season.

And Catalans are hopeful they can lure one of Wigan’s – the club with whom Tomkins has enjoyed the greatest success in his career – two marquee players out of England and to the south of France.

No deal has yet been signed, but the Dragons want Tomkins as part of their squad in 2019 and several of Tomkins’ Wigan team-mates are understood to be aware that the player could leave at the end of this season.

As mentioned, his deal with Wigan is understood to have an option in their favour for 2019 – but that option has not yet been exercised, leaving open the possibility of Tomkins joining former Wigan team-mates Michael McIlorum and Lewis Tierney in Perpignan.