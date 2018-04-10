Catalans linked with NRL halfback duo with Walsh’s career in jeopardy

Catalans Dragons have been linked with a move for NRL halfbacks Trent Hodgkinson and Mitchell Cornish with Luke Walsh’s career seemingly over.

According to French paper L’Independant, the Dragons have received notice that Walsh will be unavailable for the rest of the season, with Steve McNamara telling TotalRL the former St Helens playmaker was suffering with an ankle problem that has hindered him for several years.

With Walsh’s season and career now in doubt, the Dragons have wasted little time in responding, with the report claiming the club is working towards securing a deal for one of the pair.

Hodkinson, who was linked with a move to Super League last year, joined Cronulla Sharks ahead of the current season and has made three appearances for the club since arriving from Newcastle Knights.

The 29-year-old joined the club on a one-year deal, meaning he is out of contract at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Cornish has made one appearance for the Sydney Roosters this season and has struggled to force his way into the club’s first team since moving from Canberra last season.

The 25-year-old made just four appearances last term under former Catalans coach Trent Robinson and is also out of contract at the end of the year.