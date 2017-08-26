Czechs successfully host Level 2 Match Official course

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Swedish, French, English and Czech match officials have met in Chrudim for a newly instituted, four-day RLEF Level 2 Match Official course, as part of the EU-funded Training and Education Portal project.

The course was overseen by RLEF MO tutor Phil Smith, who said: “From the intensity and detail of the debate it’s clear this new Level 2 course delivers on its objectives. The candidates worked long hours to complete all tasks, and they deserve credit for the way they set about tackling the content. It was a positive learning experience for us all; proof that sharing our knowledge collectively will ultimately help to raise all our standards.”

Lukas Hergott and Ondrej Preininger led, although all the European officials delivered one module, with Preininger achieving his Level 1 educator qualification. He now joins Hergott and Jaroslav Bzoch in the Czech Rugby League Association’s match official education department.

Paris Ghavidel-Asgari represented the Svenska Rugby League Forening, while Jerome Cavalli and Jose Perreira were observing on behalf of the French Federation with Perreira, who has officiated in two World Cups, able to offer valuable insight into elite level performance. France is due to host its own Level 2 course next year.

“The mix of delivery clearly illustrated the key features required to referee,” said Cavalli. “We had extra practise on the field and we all gained from it, especially with regard to the motivations required to become a top level official.”