Hodgson signs new long-term deal with Canberra

England star Josh Hodgson has signed a new five-year deal with Canberra Raiders.

The hooker was out of contract with the Raiders at the end of 2018 but has signed a new deal that will keep him with the NRL club until the end of the 2022 season.

“There’s no way I’d sign long term if I didn’t believe this group of players were able to achieve great things,” he said.

“So a big part of the decision was staying at a club who I believe will have long-term success.

“We know our results last season were not acceptable and I know the group is already back in Canberra working hard to make sure things are better in 2018 and beyond that.

“I’m really enjoying the World Cup experience and hopefully we can continue through the tournament, but I’m also looking forward to getting home and working with the rest of the squad as we get ready for next season.”