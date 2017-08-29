Huddersfield sign Bradford star for 2018

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Huddersfield have signed Bradford Bulls star Colton Roche for 2018, according to League Express.

The versatile 24-year-old is set to become the latest Bradford player to make the switch across West Yorkshire when his contract with the Bulls ends at the culmination of the season.

The former Featherstone Rovers star has scored three tries in 23 games for Bradford this season.

Roche, an Ireland international, can play at centre or second-row and has also had spells with Sheffield, York and Featherstone.

He will become the fifth player to join Huddersfield from Bradford in just 12 months, following in the footsteps of Lee Gaskell, Paul Clough, Adam O’Brien and Alex Mellor, who all swapped the Bulls for the Giants last year.

