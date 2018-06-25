Leuluai’s Wigan future up in the air

Wigan’s end of season exodus could expand further with Thomas Leuluai’s future in doubt.

TotalRL understands the 33-year-old is seriously considering his options, with his playing contract coming to an end at the culmination of the season.

Leuluai is due to join the club’s coaching ranks at the end of the current campaign, but it’s looking increasingly unlikely that be the case.

The reasons behind his potential exit are uncertain, although it’s understood that Leuluai is open to extending his playing career and also to a return to New Zealand.

Catalans are understood to have expressed some level of interest in the playmaker, which could add to a mass emigration of players heading to Perpignan from Wigan. Sam Tomkins’ move to the Dragons has already been confirmed, while George Williams has emerged as another target of Steve McNamara. Michael McIlorum and Lewis Tierney are among the Wigan alumni already with the French club.

Wigan’s squad is set for a huge shakeup, with several players set to follow Shaun Wane out of the club.

Joel Tomkins has already left for Hull KR, brother Sam will leave at the end of the year too along with Ryan Sutton, while John Bateman is widely expected to leave for Canberra.

With Williams and Leuluai also the subject of speculation, change is afoot at the DW Stadium.

