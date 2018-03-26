Manly star set for UK switch

Darcy Lussick is set for a move to the UK as a result of Manly’s salary cap issues.

The 28-year-old prop, who has made over 100 NRL appearances, is set to be granted a release from his contract with the Sea Eagles to take up an offer with an unnamed club.

Several sides are understood to have been interested in the forward, who is in his second spell at Brookvale after a two-year spell with Parramatta.

Recently speculation surrounding Salford’s Craig Kopczak has seen the likes of Hull FC and Leeds linked with the prop, although it’s unknown whether they made a move for the Sydney-born star.

The Sea Eagles were fined $750,000 following breaches of around $1.5 million over the past five years. As a further punishment, the club has been issued a salary cap $330,000 lower than the other NRL clubs over the next two seasons.

As a result, Lussick is set to part with the club, and make a move to the UK.