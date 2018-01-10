Mayfield and the Soap selected for live Challenge Cup coverage

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

THE Rugby Football League has confirmed that the first round Ladbrokes Challenge Cup tie involving Rochdale Mayfield and Crosfields will be streamed live by the BBC on Saturday 27 January.

Mayfield, of the Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League’s Premier Division, reached the championship semi-finals last season; the Soap, meanwhile, operate in Division Two and will be bidding to pull off a giant-killing act when the match kicks off at 2.00pm.

The BBC will stream each of the first five rounds, and will cover subsequent rounds live on BBC1 and BBC2.